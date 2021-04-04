France has entered its third lockdown in a year to tackle the coronavirus, with the country reporting an average daily 37,000 cases and intensive care unit patient numbers exceeding the second wave's record of 5,200.
France enters 3rd lockdown to curb coronavirus
General view of the nearly empty 'Promenade des Anglais' avenue during the lockdown in Nice, France, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
