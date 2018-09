French member of parliament and president of the Rassemblement National far-right party Marine Le Pen (C) during a debate prior to a non-confidence vote against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILECHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A French far-right leader has voiced her disbelief after a court ordered her to take a psychiatric test as part of an ongoing legal process regarding her decision to post graphic content depicting an Islamic State terror organization execution on social media.

Marine Le Pen, who rose to prominence as head of the National Front (FN), posted copies of the court document on Twitter.