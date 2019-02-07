efe-epaBucharest

France, Germany and seven other European Union nations on Thursday gave their support to a proposed initiative that would create a temporary mechanism to accommodate migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, which has become a sore point in the bloc's migrant policy as countries like Italy feel they have become overburdened and have begun refusing docking permission to rescue vessels.

Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy and Malta have also shown support for the proposal.