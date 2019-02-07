A general view of the hall that hosts the EU Internal Affairs and Justice Ministers informal meeting at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Migrant evicted from the CARA of Castielnuovo di Porto leave the structure with their own means in Castiglione di Porto, Italy, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

France, Germany and seven other European Union nations on Thursday gave their support to a proposed initiative that would create a temporary mechanism to accommodate migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, which has become a sore point in the bloc's migrant policy as countries like Italy feel they have become overburdened and have begun refusing docking permission to rescue vessels.

Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy and Malta have also shown support for the proposal.