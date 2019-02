French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a joint press conference with the German Chancellor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/GONZALO FUENTES

France and Germany on Wednesday said they would not support an extension of the Brexit negotiation period unless the United Kingdom offered fresh perspectives on what it aimed to achieve.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a joint press conference at the presidential Élysée Palace in Paris, a day after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she would give lawmakers the right to vote on possibly extending the Brexit negotiation period.