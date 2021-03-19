Given the "worrying" spread of Covid-19 in France, driven by the virulent British strain of the coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a light form of quarantine lasting for the next month in the country's most-affected 16 departments, including the capital, containing 23 million French citizens, a third of the population.
ICU of a Parisian clinic with covid-19
A healthcare worker mans a Covid-19 testing location in Paris on March 18, 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra
A Covid-19 testing location in Paris on March 18, 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra
Place de la Bastille, in Paris, on March 18, 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra