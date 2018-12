An armored vehicle is deployed during the Yellow Vest" protests in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Protesters set barricades on fire in the street during clashes with French police forces as part of a demonstration near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A French riot police officer stands close to a burning car near Avenue Marceau during the Yellow Vest" protests in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

France in turmoil as at least 30 injured, over 600 arrested in Paris protests

At least 30 people have been injured and more than 600 have been arrested in the mass social protests sweeping over the French capital (and the rest of the country) on Saturday, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

A spokesperson for Paris' police prefecture told EFE that three out of the 30 injured were police officers.