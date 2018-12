French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (2-L) talks to members of the French armed forces and emergency response teams at the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

France interior minister said on Friday that the man who killed three people and wounded 13 others in downtown Strasbourg earlier in the week did not belong to any organization and there was no support provided for his escape.

Cherif Chekatt, was gunned down by French police on Thursday during a security operation in this eastern city after an intense two-day manhunt.