France's foreign ministry on Wednesday harshly lambasted a meeting between Italy's deputy prime minister – who belongs to a populist anti-establishment party – and a group adhering to the so-called "yellow vest" protest movement that has been sweeping across the country over the past few months in mass demonstrations against the French government.

A foreign ministry spokesman said in a daily briefing that the talks between Luigi Di Maio – leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), second-in-command in the Italian executive and labor minister – and the "Gilets Jaunes" (as the French protesters are known) constituted unacceptable meddling into France's internal affairs.