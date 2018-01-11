Emmanuel Macron (C), Paolo Gentiloni (R) and Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini pose for photographers in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The French president met with the Italian prime minister in Rome on Thursday in a bid to make progress towards a bilateral pact that would strengthen ties and boost mutual efforts to add fresh impetus to the European Union.

Emmanuel Macron and Paolo Gentiloni were preparing what has been dubbed the Treat of Quirinal, named after the Italian presidential headquarters, a deal that is to be modeled on the Élysée Treaty signed by France and Germany in 1963, ending decades of rivalry and contributing to their modern-day positions at the heart of the EU.