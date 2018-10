France has on Friday opened an investigation into the alleged disappearance of the head of international police corps Interpol, whose wife said went missing on a trip to China six days ago.

There has been no news regarding Hongwei Meng's whereabouts since he left Interpol's headquarters in Lyon for a trip to his native China on Sept. 28. His wife, who remained in France with their two children, reported her concerns for his wellbeing to police, which prompted investigators to launch a probe.