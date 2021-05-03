A commuter walks with his luggage inside Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France, 03 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Commuters disembark from a train with their luggage inside Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France, 03 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A commuter reads a book while waiting for a train inside Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France, 03 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

France on Monday began the first stage of dismantling its lockdown restrictions, which authorities aim to lift almost completely by the end of June.