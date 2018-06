Spanish Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo holds a working meeting with and Valencia's regional President, Ximo Puig, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 14 June 2108, to coordinate the planned arrival of Aquarius ship in Valencia port on 16 June. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

A handout photo made available by NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' on 12 June 2018 shows some of the 629 migrants boarding rescue vessel 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE FILE/KENNY KARPOV/SOS MEDITERRANEE

France is to cooperate with Spain on the reception of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean who were on board a convoy of ships bound for the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, Spain's government said Saturday.

The government said in a statement that Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo had accepted an offer from the French government to welcome migrants to France after talks with that country's ambassador to Spain.