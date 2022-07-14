Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- Jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- Soldiers of the French 'Legion Etrangere' (Foreign Legion) walk the parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, during the Bastille day celebrations in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron (L) reviews the Honor Guards during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- Soldiers from Hungary open the parade with a detachment of foreign troops from Central and Eastern Europe on the Champs-Elysees avenue, during the Bastille celebrations in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Abierto, Francia, Hungría, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte (2-R) attend the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Paris (France), 14/07/2022.- Students of the special military school of Saint-Cyr take part during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2022. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA