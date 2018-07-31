France's prime minister on Tuesday accused the opposition of manipulating a recent scandal involving a former presidential security guard for political gain ahead of a brace of no-confidence motions against the government set to be put to a parliamentary vote.
During the no-confidence debate in the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament, Edouard Philippe defended his government's response to explosive footage published by Le Monde that allegedly showed Alexandre Benalla, a 26-year-old former security guard and ex-deputy head of staff to President Emmanuel Macron, impersonating a police officer and beating protesters during the 2018 May Day protests.