French member of parliament and president of the Rassemblement National far-right party Marine Le Pen (C) during a debate prior to a non-confidence vote against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

General view of the French national assembly during a debate prior to a non-confidence vote against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (C) after his speech during a debate prior to a non-confidence vote against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France's prime minister on Tuesday accused the opposition of manipulating a recent scandal involving a former presidential security guard for political gain ahead of a brace of no-confidence motions against the government set to be put to a parliamentary vote.

During the no-confidence debate in the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament, Edouard Philippe defended his government's response to explosive footage published by Le Monde that allegedly showed Alexandre Benalla, a 26-year-old former security guard and ex-deputy head of staff to President Emmanuel Macron, impersonating a police officer and beating protesters during the 2018 May Day protests.