Visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen) deliver a speech to the press prior prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron and visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (unseen) deliver a speech to the press prior prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

France's president and the Austrian chancellor on Monday promoted a policy to strengthen the external borders of the European Union ahead of an informal summit on immigration later in the week.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Sebastian Kurz to the Élysée Palace in the French capital for talks in which they would lay some groundwork ahead of the migration summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Wednesday.