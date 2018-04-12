French President Emmanuel Macron arrives inside the classroom prior his interview by French journalist Jean-Pierre Pernaut organized by French TV channel TF1 at the school in Berd'Äôhuis, west of Paris, France, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) arrives inside the classroom prior his interview by French journalist Jean-Pierre Pernaut organized by French TV channel TF1 at the school in Berd'Äôhuis, west of Paris, France, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The president of France said Thursday he had evidence that chemical weapons were used in a rebel-held enclave in Syria and that the regime of Bashar al-Assad was behind the attack, thus reiterating his position that attacking Damascus was necessary.

Emmanuel Macron was one of several Western leaders to enter the diplomatic crisis following Saturday's attack on Douma, which left 70 people dead, including 40 who showed signs of exposure to chemical toxins, according to the World Health Organization.