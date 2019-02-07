Paris has on Thursday recalled its ambassador from Rome after senior members of the Italian government met with leading figures in the widespread anti-establishment protests that rocked France in recent weeks in what has been described as the worst row between the nations since World War II.

Italy's deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio – a member of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) – recently held talks with prominent figures from the so-called Gilet Jaunes ("yellow vest") protests which since November have sporadically engulfed French streets when what began as an anti-fuel tax demonstration morphed into catch-all anti-government rallies calling for President Emmanuel Macron to step aside.