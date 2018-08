The SOS Mediterranee NGO rescue vessel MV Aquarius stranded in the Mediterranean enters the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

France on Thursday received 59 of the roughly 141 migrants who were recently rescued by the Aquarius NGO vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement France was the first to follow up on its commitment to host some of the refugees aboard the ship docked in Malta, the rest of whom were expected to be hosted in Spain, Germany, Portugal, Italy and Luxembourg.