France reopened its borders for tourists Wednesday and initiated a new stage of lockdown easing, including allowing restaurants and cafes to serve customers indoors.
France reopens borders for tourism, eases restrictions
Customers cheer with wine glasses during their lunch at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
An employee wearing a face mask serves meals to customers during lunch time at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
An employee wearing a face mask cuts ham slices at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Customers seat during lunch time at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Customers seat during their lunch at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
