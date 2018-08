French Ecology minister Nicolas Hulot leaves the Elysee palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

(FILE) - French Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot leaves the Elysee palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France's environment minister and third most senior member of the government announced his resignation live on French radio on Tuesday, without informing the president or prime minister.

In an interview to public radio broadcaster, France Inter, Nicolas Hulot announced that he was stepping down, adding that he had not informed president Emmanuel Macron or his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, of his decision.