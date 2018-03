French member of the parliament and far-right political party National Front (Front National FN) president Marine Le Pen (C, front) poses with members of the party after delivering her speech during the XVI party congress of the FN at the Grand Palais in Lille, France, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

French member of the parliament and far-right political party National Front (Front National, FN) president Marine Le Pen (C, at rostrum) delivers a speech during the XVI party congress of the FN at the Grand Palais in Lille, France, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

French member of the parliament and far-right political party National Front (Front National, FN) president Marine Le Pen (C, at rostrum) delivers a speech during the XVI party congress of the FN at the Grand Palais in Lille, France, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

The leader of France's far-right National Front on Sunday proposed the party be renamed "National Rally" as part of a re-branding scheme.

Marine Le Pen proposed the new name for the party _ which has been called the National Front (FN) since her father Jean-Marie founded it in 1972 _ at the party congress in the northern city of Lille.