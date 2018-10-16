The French president on Tuesday revealed a long-awaited partial cabinet reshuffle prompted by the recent resignation of several ministers, including his former interior minister, the Élysée said.

Emmanuel Macron brought the head of his La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) party and close advisor, Christophe Castanar, into the cabinet as the country's new interior minister, thus replacing Gérard Collomb, who tendered his resignation at the start of the month in order to run for mayor of the southeastern city of Lyon.