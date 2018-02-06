France's president began his visit to Corsica on Tuesday by inaugurating a monument commemorating a local politician who 20-years-ago was assassinated by a pro-separatist militant group on the French island, which has recently witnessed a resurgence in regional nationalism and calls for increased autonomy from France.
Emmanuel Macron delivered a strongly worded speech at a square dedicated to Claude Érignac, which is located in the spot where the politician, a former prefect for the south Corsica department, was fatally shot by a nationalist militant as he exited a theater in the regional capital Ajaccio.