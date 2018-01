French President Emmanuel Macron listens as his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (unseen) delivers his speech following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (R) arrive for a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (R) shake hands after making a joint press statement during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The French president on Tuesday asked the European Union and its member states to have a coordinated approach to their political and economic ties with China.

In a joint media appearance with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron said Europe had often approached China in a scattered manner.