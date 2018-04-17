Left-wing Members of Parliament protests with banners against the war in Syria during the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

In an address to lawmakers at the European Parliament, France's president on Tuesday set out his vision for increased European sovereignty over what he termed the threat of egotistical nationalism, populism and Euroscepticism.

Emmanuel Macron took part in a discussion on the future of Europe at the European Union's legislative body in the eastern French city in a session in which the presidents of the Parliament and the Commission, Antonio Tajani and Jean Claude-Juncker respectively, also participated.