French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN

The French president on Friday said that recent developments in Turkey halted any advances towards the country becoming a member of the European Union.

Emmanuel Macron made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Paris during a time of souring relations between Ankara and Brussels.