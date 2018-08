French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the European Union should take its security and defense projects into its own hands and become less reliant on the United States.

Macron outlined his foreign affairs policies for the coming year in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysée Palace in Paris.