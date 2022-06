National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 21 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed Wednesday for "responsibility" from the opposition parties whose gains in last weekend's legislative elections dismantled the centrist majority in parliament.

"We must learn to govern and legislate differently," he said in a nationally broadcast address three days after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally enjoyed its greatest success to date and a new leftist coalition emerged as the main opposition.