French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a memorial ceremony in the German parliament Bundestag to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

The French president on Sunday hammered home his vision of a strong, unified and sovereign European Union as fundamental to preventing global crises.

Emmanuel Macron addressed Germany's parliament to mark Volkstrauertag, the country's annual national day of mourning, where he underlined the role that France and Germany, two of the EU's powerhouses, have in forging a stronger Europe.