Portugal's prime minister on Friday hosted the French president for a debate event in Lisbon, where the pair discussed some of the foremost issues challenging the European Union.

Speaking alongside Antonio Costa, Emmanuel Macron used the occasion to reiterate his call for Europe to go through a period of renovation, to become more sovereign, ambitious and united.