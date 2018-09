French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on the transformation of the French healthcare system at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sep 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL MAXPPP OUT

French Minister for Solidarity and Health Agnes Buzyn listens to French President Emmanuel Macron's discourse on the transformation of the French healthcare system at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sep 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/ ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL MAXPPP OUT

The President of France on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious health care reform with a four-year, 3.4 billion euro ($3.9bn) budget that will lay the groundwork for an upgraded system over the next half-century.

The measures proposed by Emmanuel Macron included: training more doctors, creating the figure of a medical assistant to relieve doctors from performing administrative tasks, increasing the number of doctors in rural areas and performing an in-depth overhaul of the French hospital network.