Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) after he delivered a speech during the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

The president of France on Tuesday expressed hope for an end to the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing with an agreement between the two parties while speaking at an event in Shanghai before his Chinese counterpart.

Emmanuel Macron said at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which had been earlier inaugurated by Xi Jinping, that an agreement to conclude the trade dispute would alleviate tensions. EFE-EPA