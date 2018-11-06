The president of France on Tuesday propounded the idea of a real European army that could enable the European Union to be less dependant on the United States for protection against outside challenges including Russia.
Emmanuel Macron used the upcoming 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a conflict that devastated Europe, to call for a shared army capable of presenting a credible protection against external forces which could even include the US now that President Donald Trump has said he would pull out of a Cold War-era nuclear treaty.