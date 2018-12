French President Emmanuel Macron (C) sits across from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and next to Chief of staff of French president Alexis Kohler (L) at the start of a meeting at the Elysee Palace the day after clashes between police and yellow vest protesters, in Paris, France, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA/STEPHANE MAHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) discusses with riot police officers as he overlooks the damages of the 'Yellow Vests' protest a day earlier, next to the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Ded. 2, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) assesses the damages of the 'Yellow Vests' protest a day earlier, next to the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The French president visited riot-affected areas around the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris on Sunday and met with officials to take stock of the aftermath of the yellow vest protests that have rocked the capital, injured more than 100 and led to over 400 arrests.

