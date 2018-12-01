Overturned cars burn, as protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Cars burn, as protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Riot police are silhouetted as clashses with protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) and radical elements move into the Tuileries gardens as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Anti-government protesters clashed with police around the Champs-Élysées for the third consecutive weekend, maintaining pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to backtrack on policies that have sparked widespread discontent, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

Riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades to push back thousands of "gilets jaunes" - or yellow vests - protesters who gathered near the renowned avenue and around the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday.