Anti-government protesters clashed with police around the Champs-Élysées for the third consecutive weekend, maintaining pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to backtrack on policies that have sparked widespread discontent, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.
Riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades to push back thousands of "gilets jaunes" - or yellow vests - protesters who gathered near the renowned avenue and around the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday.