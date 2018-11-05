French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

The French prime minister on Monday celebrated the results of a referendum that rejected independence held over the weekend in the French islands of New Caledonia in the Pacific ocean.

The referendum on independence held in the French territory of New Caledonia, dozens of islands in the southwest Pacific ocean 1,426 kilometers (886 miles) east of Australia, was a contested one with a high turnout of 80 percent and a victory for those wanting to remain part of France with 56.4 percent of the votes, whilst pro-independence supporters garnered 43.6 percent.