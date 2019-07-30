France's foreign minister took the opportunity of his visit here Monday to say that Paris expects the Brazilian government to meet certain conditions as a prerequisite for French ratification of a wide-ranging economic agreement between the European Union and Mercosur.

The French government wants Brazil to abide by the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate and to respect France's environmental and sanitary standards, Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a joint press conference with Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo.