France sees Covid protests for 4th consecutive week

Paris (France), 07/08/2021.- A protester dressed as Jesus holds a cross bearing the message 'the vaccine kills your immune system', during a demonstration against the COVID-19 health pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues in France, in Paris, France, 07 August 2021. The national enforcement of the 'Health Pass' is expected to take effect on 09 August, after the French Constitutional Council has confirmed the government's law which extend the use of its Vaccinal Passeport (a QR code which proves the bearer has received full vaccination, or been tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours) to cultural place, transport, and restaurants among other places. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris (France), 07/08/2021.- Protesters surrounded by anti-riot forces march during a demonstration against the COVID-19 health pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues in France, in Paris, France, 07 August 2021. The national enforcement of the 'Health Pass' is expected to take effect on 09 August, after the French Constitutional Council has confirmed the government's law which extend the use of its Vaccinal Passeport (a QR code which proves the bearer has received full vaccination, or been tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours) to cultural place, transport, and restaurants among other places. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON