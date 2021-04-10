People queue outside the Stade de France to be vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination center installed inside the stadium in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/YOAN VALAT

France vaccinated a record 510,000 people on Friday, which brings the total of number of people who received at least one dose to 10.5 million, the health minister Olivier Véran announced.