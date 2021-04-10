France vaccinated a record 510,000 people on Friday, which brings the total of number of people who received at least one dose to 10.5 million, the health minister Olivier Véran announced.
People queue outside the Stade de France to be vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination center installed inside the stadium in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/YOAN VALAT
France vaccinated a record 510,000 people on Friday, which brings the total of number of people who received at least one dose to 10.5 million, the health minister Olivier Véran announced.