The foreign ministers of France and Spain condemned the Venezuelan government's decision to expel Monday a group of European Union lawmakers who had traveled to the country on a fact-finding mission and had wanted to meet with the self-appointed but widely recognized interim president.

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and France's top diplomat, Jean-Yves Le Drian, have protested in Brussels at the decision by the government of Nicolás Maduro to eject the MEPs who had wanted to meet with Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized by the United States and major European countries.