French minister of sport Laura Flessel leaves the Elysee palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

France's sports minister on Tuesday announced her resignation in an unanticipated decision ahead of a cabinet reshuffle that came just a week after the country's popular ecological minister also quit without first informing the president.

Laura Flessel, who won five Olympic medals as a fencer, including two golds, said she was resigning for personal reasons.