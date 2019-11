Women's rights activist hold banners during a rally against femicide, gender-based violence and sexual harassment against women, in Paris, France, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in France against sexist violence, in a year marked by the alarming figure of 137 women killed by their partners, and demanded urgent measures and a budget from the executive of to combat these crimes.

In Paris, the march brought together 49,000 people, according to independent study cabinet Occurrence, and 100,000 according to organizer Nous Toutes, which also gave the figure of 150,000 protesters throughout France.