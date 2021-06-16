France will end the mandatory use of face masks outdoors and lift the nightly curfew earlier than planned,, prime minister Jean Castex announced Wednesday.
France to lift face mask rule, curfew
Visitors wearing face masks waited their turn to enter the Louvre Museum in Paris last May. EFE/EPA/FILE/YOAN VALAT
A jogger runs past the Eiffel Tower and the Champs de Mars, in Paris, France, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/IAN LANGSDON
A pedestrian carries a baguette as she walks past the Eiffel Tower and the Champs de Mars, in Paris, France. EFE/EPA/FILE/IAN LANGSDON
