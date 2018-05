President of France Emmanuel Macron (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) speak during a joint press conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Australia, May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

France was willing to seek a broader nuclear pact with Iran even if the United States withdraws from the deal signed in 2015, the president said in Sydney on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron made the comments during an appearance with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who also supported the deal with Iran and called it the best option available.