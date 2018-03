French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends 'Transforming France's Economy and completing the Integration of the Euro Zone' conference at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

France is to sue Google and Apple over abusive trade practices against its startups and software developers, the minister of economy and finance said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Bruno Le Maire expected the Paris commercial court to impose sanctions that would likely cost Google and Apple millions of euros.