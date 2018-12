British Minister of State for the Home Department Sajid Javid arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The French interior minister and his United Kingdom counterpart are launching a joint effort to curb the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel, a sea that separate southern England and Northern France.

The number of migrants crossing the Channel has steadily risen since November, with some 220 people reported to have attempted to cross the sea on rubber dinghies and small boats.