File image shows the SOS Mediterranee NGO rescue vessel MV Aquarius entering the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, Aug 15 2018. On Sep 25, 2018, the French government on Tuesday confirmed its refusal to allow migrants on board the NGO rescue ship Aquarius to disembark in the port of Marseilles. EFE-EPA (FILE) /DOMENIC AQUILINA

File image shows the SOS Mediterranee NGO rescue vessel MV Aquarius berthed in Boilers Wharf, Senglea, after entering the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, Aug 15, 2018 On Sep 25, 2018, the French government on Tuesday confirmed its refusal to allow migrants on board the NGO rescue ship Aquarius to disembark in the port of Marseilles. EFE-EPA (FILE) /DOMENIC AQUILINA

File image shows crew members of the search and rescue vessel 'Aquarius' of NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' waving from the ship's bow as the vessel arrives in the port of Marseille, France, June 29 2018. On Sep 25, 2018, the French government on Tuesday confirmed its refusal to allow migrants on board the NGO rescue ship Aquarius to disembark in the port of Marseilles. EFE-EPA (FILE)/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The French government on Tuesday confirmed its refusal to allow migrants on board the NGO rescue ship Aquarius to disembark in the port of Marseilles.

SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the NGOs that run the rescue vessel, said there were 58 migrants on board the ship and had requested French authorization for it to dock in Marseilles, a port towards which the vessel had already set its course.