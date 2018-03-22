The French President urged his Dutch counterpart to bring the Netherlands' fiscal policy into line with the entire European Union (EU) in order to end tax evasion, and proposed establishing a common consolidated corporate tax base in the regional bloc.
At a press conference in The Hague, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the Netherlands should assume greater responsibility for better integration with the EU, and criticized the Dutch government's lack of willingness to contribute more money to Brussels after the United Kingdom's Brexit in 2019.