French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) give a joint statement to the media at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) sprinkle rose petals as they pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2018. EPA/STR

The president of France said Saturday in New Delhi he wanted his country to become India's main strategic partner in Europe.

Emmanuel Macron spoke to the press alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks on the second day of the president's visit to the Asian nation, during which time 14 bilateral agreements in the fields of defense, economics and solar energy were signed.