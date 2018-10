(L-R) President of the Eurogroup, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giovanni Tria and European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici at the start of the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, Oct 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (L) and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giovanni Tria (R) at the start of the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, Oct 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The French finance minister warned Italy on Monday that budget rules apply equally to all eurozone states and that their futures are linked, at a press conference in Luxembourg.

Italy's new government sent shock-waves across financial markets when they announced a 2019 budget on Friday that promised more spending, ignoring earlier commitments to tighten belts and implement more austerity measures.